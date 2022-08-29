The Manning River Orchid Society's annual spring show was held at Taree Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree last Friday August 26 and Saturday August 27.
Australian Native Species or Hybrid Seedling: John Zietsch 1; John Zietsch 2
Standard Cymbidium - Red or Pink: Rob Wells 1; Rob Wells 2
Standard Cymbidium - White: Rob Wells1; Mia Ashcroft 2
Miniature or Intermediate Cymbidium - Yellow or green: Rob Wells 1; Rob Wells 2
Miniature or Intermediate Cymbidium - White or Pink: Rob Wells 1
Miniature or Intermediate Cymbidium - Red: Rob Wells 1; Rob Wells 2
Miniature or Intermediate Cymbidium - Any other colour or combination of colours: Rob Wells 1; Tamera Ison 2
Paphiopedilum species: Mal Myers 1; Mal Myers 2
Paphiopedilum Exhibition: Mal Myers 1; Mal Myers 2
Paphiopedilum Maudiae Type: Mal Myers 1
Paphiopedilum any other type: Mal Myers 1; Beryl Beeton 2
Laeliinae Hybrid - Over 120mm - Pink, Mauve, Lavender: Col Beetham 1; John Zietsch 2
Laeliinae Hybrid - Over 120mm - Any Other Colour: Roy Difford 1
Laeliinae Hybrid Cluster: Mia Ashcroft 1; Mia Ashcroft 2
Laeliinae Hybrid intermediate: Col Beetham 1; Col Beetham 2
Laeliinae Hybrid miniature: Mia Ashcroft 1; Col Beetham 2
Oncidium or Oncidium Alliance - over 30mm: Gwen Hudson 1; Gwen Hudson 2
Oncidium or Oncidium Alliance less than 15mm: Mal Myers 1
Dendrochilum Species or Hybrid: Col Beetham 1; Col Beetham 2
Any Other Exotic Hybrid: Tamera Ison 1; Tamera Ison 2
Dendrobium speciosum: Col Beetham 1; Ray Clement 2
Dendrobium X Delicatum: Ray Clement 1; Gwen Hudson 2
Any Other Australian Native Dendrobium Hybrid - Predominantly yellow/orange: Mia Ashcroft 1; Ray Clement 2
Any Other Australian Native Dendrobium Hybrid - Predominantly pink/mauve: John Zietsch 1;Gwen Hudson 2
Any Other Australian Native Dendrobium Hybrid - Any Other Colour: Col Beetham 1; Gwen Hudson 2
Sarcochilus Alliance - Species or Hybrid: Gwen Hudson 1; Beryl Beeton 2
Any Other Australian Native Hybrid: Beryl Beeton 1; Beryl Beeton 2
Foliage Plants - Tillandsia: Tamera Ison 1; Jack Koning 2
Foliage Plants - Bromeliad: Jack Koning 1; Jack Koning 2
Foliage Plants - Any Other Foliage: Beryl Beeton 1; Beryl Beeton 2.
Grand Champion: Mal Myers, Paphiopedilum villosum
Reserve Champion: Col Beetham, Dendrochilum cobbianum
Champion Cymbidium: Rob Wells, Cymbidium Barriat Princess 'Princess'
Champion Laelinae: Mia Ashcroft, SLc Japanese Beauty 'Sakura'
Champion Paphiopedilum: Mal Myers, Paphiopedilum villosum
Champion Australian Native Orchid: Col Beetham, Dendrobium speciosum var grandiflorum
Champion other Orchid: Col Beetham, Dendrochilum cobbianum
Champion Foliage: Tamera Ison, Tillandsia
Champion Specimen: Beryl Beeton, Pterostylis nutans
