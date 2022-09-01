Manning River Times
Ronald McDonald House Rid for Sick Kids event is on in September

By Rick Kernick
September 1 2022 - 6:30pm
Taree's Ivor Thomas is preparing for his fifth Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids. Photo by Scott Calvin

"I'm six foot three, so hills and I don't mix. Going up hills isn't my area of expertise - going down them fast, that's more my thing."

