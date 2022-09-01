"I'm six foot three, so hills and I don't mix. Going up hills isn't my area of expertise - going down them fast, that's more my thing."
So says Taree cyclist and fundraiser, Ivor Thomas, who is preparing for his fifth Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids, the annual charity event that raises vital funds for seriously ill or injured children and their families.
From Tuesday, September 6 to Saturday, September 10, a team of 25 riders will cycle more than 500kms from Inverell to Newcastle to raise $200,000 for RMHC Northern NSW, providing more than 1400 nights of accommodation for families in need.
Along the way he's sure to encounter more than his fair share of his hills to test him, but somehow that doesn't seem to be much of a worry for Ivor who is passionate about the cause.
"When I got involved with the ride, I had a limited understanding of what Ronald McDonald House did beyond having a house at John Hunter hospital," Ivor said.
"So the more I've become involved, particularly from a local context, I learned that on average there's four families from the Manning Valley who use the facilities of Ronald McDonald House every week of the year.
"Once I became involved and then really understood how significant it is for families who are doing it tough, it had an even greater context and it's sort of grown from there," Ivor said.
Ronald McDonald Houses provide a 'home away from home' for families who need to stay close to their sick or injured children while they receive treatment in nearby hospitals.
In 1981 children's charities were forever changed in Australia when the first Ronald McDonald House opened its doors in NSW. Since then, the charity has grown to 18 houses across the country as well as 18 family rooms, five family retreats, along with one care mobile unit servicing families living in rural or remote NSW and unable to travel far for treatment.
Like most other events, the ride didn't escape the limitations of COVID, with riders limited to cycling the allotted distance within their own local government area. Being the only rider from the MId Coast region, this meant riding the 500 kilometres over the course of a week by himself.
Thankfully, that has now reverted back to where he is able to ride with the group, experiencing everything that involves.
"There's a very different feeling when you've got a group of cyclists together. You get dropped 500 kms from your end destination and you've got to get each other back safely and healthily," Ivor said.
"Those extra things where we're visiting schools, visiting the community, meeting families who have had stays at the home - it has a very different context when you're meeting the families who are getting the direct support."
For more information or to sign up to Ride for Sick Kids Northern NSW 2022, please visit: www.rideforsickkids.org.au
