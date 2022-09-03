After two false starts due to cancellations resulting from COVID-19, Gardenista is set to come alive in Comboyne this spring.
The two-day event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 will coincide with National Gardening Week.
"National Gardening Week offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the simple joys of gardening and to promote an activity that is good for both mind and body," Gardenista ambassador and founder of Australia's National Gardening Week George Hoad said.
"I'm looking forward to attending Gardenista and sharing some thoughts with both locals and visitors who attend this exciting Comboyne event."
Not surprisingly, gardens feature heavily at Gardenista, where everyone is encouraged to explore and enjoy the five large country gardens and four village gardens and delight in the beautiful plants and views.
There is a range of additional attractions in each garden, to add to the enjoyment of these beautiful spaces. Visitors can stay awhile, have a bite to eat plus a refreshment, and enjoy the magic of the Comboyne plateau.
Gardenista is a festival of gardens, however offers much more by way of local food, art and community. There's something for everyone over the two days, including a botanical couture display, quilt and tapestries on show and bonsai exhibitions and displays.
Alan Latimore's machinery museum will be open, with a gold coin donation as entry. Bennett's Steel has steel garden art on display. There's even facepainting and a fairy garden for kids when they visit Mistover Garden, with Long Point Winery wines available for the adults. Windrush Garden will have Black Duck Brewery and their craft beer, Maria River Distillery producing local gin and Limoncello and High Valley Smokehouse with beef brisket and lamb.
A focal point for Gardenista is The War Memorial Hall, celebrating its centenary this year.
Those wishing to indulge in some retail therapy will find local delights to purchase, such as jams and preserves, an avocado stall, a bamboo stall and a range of plants for sale.
A day out should always include a selection of great food, and Gardenista will certainly not disappoint with local produce on offer, including tea, coffee and a homemade baked goods stall at Comboyne Community Centre Larrikins Lock-up will offer a picnic area, hot food and fresh produce from Grazed and Grown - regenerative farmers.
The Comboyne community is very active and vibrant. The town is fortunate to have a strong Gardenista committee working in a voluntary capacity to present a professional unique event showcasing Comboyne, its gardens, businesses and its community to the wider area. The Creative Comboyne committee organising Gardenista is marketing to visitors from Newcastle and the Hunter in the south to Coffs Harbour in the north and west to Tamworth.
Gardenista is supported by the Australian Government Building Better Regions Fund for logistics and infrastructure. Busways will supply a free shuttle service to transport visitors around Gardenista, and Port Macquarie Hastings Council is generously supporting the marketing and promotion effort.
Tickets for either one day or a two-day pass are available at http://ow.ly/1TPl50KpTkw.
