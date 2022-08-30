Old tales of Taree's sordid underbelly, poignant love, local historic heroes, crime, dreamtime stories of our Biripi people, and more, all come to life with the release of a new app, MidCoast Stories, being launched on Saturday, September 3, a day before the start of History Week.
The MidCoast Stories Heritage Trails app takes you on interactive tours around historic locations in our towns, while narrating stories related to the sites, some never heard before. You can elect to listen to audio, or read the stories yourself if you prefer, which are delivered to you via geolocation.
Advertisement
At present, there are three trails on the app, all located at Taree: Making Tracks: Taree Railway Station, The calm between the storms: Taree in the 1920s and 30s, and Mighty Manning River: Children's Trail.
Janine gives an example of one of the stories in the Making Tracks trail.
"The first story is Mark Letcher, who was going off to World War II. He was in Sydney and he found out in two days time he was going to be shipped to New Guinea.
"So he got the train up (to Taree) and asked his girlfriend to marry him that afternoon. It was a Thursday afternoon. And she said yes. They went to the little church in Albert Street and got married. He had to catch a train back because he was going out in a day and a half, so they basically had their honeymoon at the Taree Railway Refreshments Room as they were waiting for the train to come.
"After the war Mark had told his family that he nearly jumped off the train and went AWOL at Wingham because he wanted to be with his new bride.
"So that's the first story and we invite people to come in to hear more stories about Taree Railway Station."
The app has the ability to host 25 tours, so there are plenty more being developed.
"The app will have 10 trials completed by the end of May next year. And basically we'll release them as we complete them," Janine Roberts of MidCoast Stories said.
Also in the news: Envirofair and multicultural festival rescheduled for October 22
A trail for Old Bar is currently being worked on, as well as a driving tour to Ellenborourgh Falls and Elands, and a trail based south around Tahlee and Carrington, the home of the Australian Agricultural Company.
There will also be trails for most of the major towns in the Mid Coast region, including Gloucester and Stroud.
And there is a possibility of quite a unique trail in Forster Tuncurry, with participants doing the trail on the waterways.
"We're trying to work out if we can actually create some sort of water tour. So whether people kayak or catch a boat, we're not sure yet. We just thought there's so many beautiful waterways," Janine said.
Using the app is easy. When you open the app for the first time it will ask if you would like to allow GPS while you are using the app. Janine encourages people to allow GPS, as then your location shows up in the map in location to the stops you make on the trails.
Once the tour is downloaded you will not be using your phone's data to read or listen to the stories.
The app was made possible by funding from Heritage NSW.
Advertisement
You can download the MidCoast Stories app on both the Apple and Google Play stores.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.