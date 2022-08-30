Manning River Times
MidCoast Stories heritage trails app released in Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
August 30 2022 - 5:00am
Hear the story of a Taree policeman George Howard who headed up the forensics photography department in NSW on the MidCoast Stories app. Picture courtesy NSW Police Forensic Photography Archive, Justice and Police Museum, Sydney Living Museums

Old tales of Taree's sordid underbelly, poignant love, local historic heroes, crime, dreamtime stories of our Biripi people, and more, all come to life with the release of a new app, MidCoast Stories, being launched on Saturday, September 3, a day before the start of History Week.

