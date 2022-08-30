TWELVE clubs will be represented on Group Three Junior Rugby League's grand final weekend.
This will start on Friday evening at 5pm with the girl's league tag grades (12s, 14s and 16s). Old Bar Pirates 12s and Wingham 16s will be involved.
Play swings to the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium on Saturday for the under 10s to 12s tiers 1, 2 and 3, This will also include the under 12 girls tackle decider between Taree Red Rovers and Port City Breakers.
The Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry will be the venue for the under 13s to 16s from 8.30 on Sunday.
JRL president Warren Blissett said all 11 Group Three clubs have sides through to grand finals, while Bowraville Tigers will play in the under 15s tier 1 game.
"There'll be some early starts on the three days but it allows us to all be on the one field and the chance to play and referee before a big crowd,'' he said.
"There are some cracking games on show with the playing standard reaching a new high in my opinion over this finals series.
"We will celebrate the U12 Tier 1 best and fairest player with the prestigious Ann Thorburn Medal on Saturday. On Sunday we celebrate the U16 best and fairest player with the honoured Kevin Hardy OAM Medal
"Ann and Kev have given the majority of their lives to junior rugby league and this is our collective chance to honour, and celebrate their contribution, and also the skill of the two awarded players.''
