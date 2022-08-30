To celebrate History Week, Manning Valley Historical Society is conducting a Heritage Walk through Wingham on Tuesday, September from 10.30am.
This is a guided walk presented by the Manning Valley Historical Society Archives Volunteers.
The walk will highlight some of the town history and heritage buildings near and around the Wingham Central Park area.
The walk will take approximately 1-1.5 hours and participants will need to wear comfortable shoes and bring drinking water.
Interested people can assemble at the Wingham Museum on the corner of Bent and Farquhar Streets, Wingham at 10.15am.
There is no cost but please register your attendance by calling 6553 5823.
