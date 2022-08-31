OLD Bar Pirates co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys has declared himself a sure starter in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League major semi-final against Port City at Port Macquarie.
Worboys had been out of action after dislocating his shoulder in a deferred game against Wingham at Old Bar on Tuesday, August 2. There were initial fears he wouldn't play again this season.
However, the halfback had a 20 minute run in Old Bar's 62-0 romp against Taree City at Old Bar last Saturday and came through without any problems. He scored two tries.
"It was fine,'' he said of the shoulder.
Worboys said he will decide later in the week whether he'll start the game or play off the bench.
The Pirates had four late withdrawals from Saturday's encounter due to COVID. However, all will be right this weekend.
"They come out of isolation on Thursday and they'll train that night,'' Worboys said,
"Fingers crossed we don't have any problems with COVID.''
The game was little more than a training run for the Pirates, however, Worboys said goal kicker Joel Minihan landed 9/11 and that's encouraging leading into the playoffs.
An injury to Michael Bailey has resulted in Minihan taking on the kicking duties and he'll have the responsibility in the games ahead.
"In semi-finals you want to turn four points into six,'' Worboys said.
The Pirates made it through the game without any injury problems and Worboys assured they'll be at full strength for the showdown with the Breakers.
Winner of the game earns the right to host the September 18 grand final.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
