TO borrow from the late singer Meatloaf, three out of four ain't bad.
There'll be three southern teams involved in the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals starting this weekend.
As Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said after his side's win over Port City on Saturday, that hasn't happened in more than 20 years.
Minor premiers Port City will be the only northern club still in the hunt for the first grade premiership. Old Bar, Forster-Tuncurry and Wingham make up the four.
This also means that a southern club will be in the grand final for the first time since 2013 when Old Bar was walloped by Wauchope in the decider played at Wauchope..
The Wingham Tigers were at lengthy odds to claim fourth going into last weekend's final round in the competition-proper. They had to beat the previously undefeated Port City and that was a significant enough hurdle. But they also had to rely on the out-of-contention Macleay Valley downing Port Sharks. The Sharks went into the weekend with a superior for and against, so would have qualified had they finished on level terms with the Tigers at the conclusion of hostilities.
Injured Macleay captain coach Ant Cowan told the Times after they lost to Wingham on August 13 the Mustangs were determined to 'spoil some parties' for the teams still chasing a finals berth. They certainly did that to the Sharks.
Minor semi-finals will be at Tuncurry on Saturday and Port Macquarie on Sunday.
AT the Group Three season launch this year the general consensus among the coaches was that Port Sharks would be one of the teams to beat for premiership honours this year.
But for whatever reason, the Sharks struggled all season and are now out of contention. That's been the biggest surprise of the season thus far.
There'll no doubt be a few post mortems up Port Macquarie way this week.
TAREE City's difficult season came to an ignominious conclusion when they were thrashed by Old Bar in the final round game at Old Bar last Saturday.
The Bulls won just one first grade game and have finished with the wooden spoon. However, there was some good news for the club as the league tag and under 18 sides have both qualified for the semi-finals.
Both teams will meet Port Sharks in the minor semi-finals on Saturday at Tuncurry.
THERE was a stoppage in play during the under 14 girls' league tag semi-final at Lake Cathie last Friday night due to a pitch invader. Not your usual invader though and certainly not an irate spectator. A kangaroo hopped onto the field to get a closer look at the action. Play was held up while the roo was coerced off the field.
SUNDAY'S major semi-final will determine, at least in theory, where this year's grand final will be played.
If the Breakers beat the Pirates the game will be at Port Regional Stadium. If the Pirates prevail, Old Bar officials are determined the match will be at Old Bar, as club president Andrew Wilkes stated eloquently and at length in last Friday's On the Bench segment
Group Three officials have been reluctant to commit to an Old Bar grand final, concerned at the lack of facilities at Old Bar Reserve (aka the Graveyard). However, group chairman Wayne Bridge and chief executive Mal Drury will meet with the Pirate committee on-site this week to discuss the matter.
The Jack Neal Oval is out of the equation as far as a grand final venue is concerned for this year due to roadworks on Cowper Street.
If Old Bar wins this weekend and the group decides against playing at the Graveyard, then it will be at either Wingham or Tuncurry. If Old Bar and Wingham qualify for the Big Dance they may have to consider playing the game at the new Allianz Stadium to fit the crowd in.
WINGHAM league tag player Natalie Watson chalked up her 100th appearance for the Tigers in last Saturday's encounter against Port City. The Breakers won the game, so ending Wingham's season, however, Natalie managed to mark the milestone by scoring a try.
WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins will be the guest on Friday's On the Bench segment. All things being equal it'll kick off at the usual time of 4pm on the Times Facebook page.
