The Wingham Tigers were at lengthy odds to claim fourth going into last weekend's final round in the competition-proper. They had to beat the previously undefeated Port City and that was a significant enough hurdle. But they also had to rely on the out-of-contention Macleay Valley downing Port Sharks. The Sharks went into the weekend with a superior for and against, so would have qualified had they finished on level terms with the Tigers at the conclusion of hostilities.