PORT Macquarie trainer Tas Morton declared it an honour to have finally won the Club Taree Hopkins Livermore Cup after Acoustix saluted at Taree last Friday.
"It gave me great pleasure to win that race because Don Hopkins and Ivan Livermore were great friends of mine," Morton said. "I've been training in the area since 1969, so I had a close association with both those gentlemen and what they did for country racing was unbelievable.
"It was emotional for me to win. It brought back great old memories. Don and Ivan built tracks and fought for us in Sydney to get better conditions for country racing.
"I'd run second, third and fifth in it before and that's why I had two horses in it, because I so wanted to win. Mister Smartee ran into trouble at the 600, but still worked home nicely for sixth.
"Taree race club donated a nice bottle of Shiraz to the winner as well and I thought, 'Well, there's only thing to do about that - take it home and drink it. So I did that and the bottle will remain on the mantlepiece in the memory of those two men. It was a good drop, too."
Morton said Acoustix had pulled up perfectly and that he may send him to the Moree Cup on Sunday.
