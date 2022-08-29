Manning River Times

Tas Morton wins Hopkins Livermore Cup with Acoustix

By Greg Pichard
August 29 2022 - 2:00am
Port Macquarie trainer Tas Morton

PORT Macquarie trainer Tas Morton declared it an honour to have finally won the Club Taree Hopkins Livermore Cup after Acoustix saluted at Taree last Friday.

