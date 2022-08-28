Manning River Times
Joint boat challenge tests Manning-Great Lakes's marine rescue capabilities

By Newsroom
August 28 2022 - 11:00pm
The search and rescue exercise (SAREX) was based on the scenario of a fishing boat lost at sea. Picture supplied, NSW Marine Rescue

Marine Rescue specialists from across the Mid North Coast have tested their practices and coordination during a two day training operation in Port Macquarie.

