The Old Bar Beach Community Technology Centre (CTC) ceased trading at the end of July and will formally be wound up as an incorporated association very soon.
However, it is timely to document its history for the benefit of the community and indeed, for many of the volunteers who have been with it right to the end as most were not there at the start.
Funding was provided by the CTC@NSW program, a joint initiative of the NSW Government and the Commonwealth Government's Networking the Nation Program. It was sponsored locally by the Old Bar-Manning Point Chamber of Commerce (now the Old Bar-Manning Point Business and Community Association).
The certificate of incorporation as an association was issued by the Department of Fair Trading on August 30, 2002. Operations would have commenced shortly after in a room at the rear of the building then known as Badgers Beach house, then Namaste and now the Boogie Woogie Beach House.
The official opening occurred on July 14, 2003 and was jointly conducted by Robert Wheeler, Deputy Director General, NSW Department of Commerce and Mark Vaile, federal member for Lyne and Minister for Trade. The ceremony was accompanied by a free sausage sizzle, computer activities, displays and demonstrations.
The need for this facility, as hard as it might be to imagine now, was because computer ownership at that time was not widespread, hardly anybody had a lap-top and digital mobile phones didn't commence availability until 2008. Consequently, many people flocked to internet cafes around the country to attend to their needs.
The CTC thus became an internet cafe, without the food, but with very affordable charges.
In late 2007, the centre moved to its final location and set up business with expanded operating hours. Location in the CBD was good for the business but it brought with it the added expense of being on full commercial rent, as opposed to "peppercorn" rent previously.
It continued offering the services it had from the start with a lot of training courses run for small groups on a range of technology topics, many by Hedley Murdoch and digital photography by Shelley-Rae Cusbert. This provided affordable opportunities for the customers but also provided good income for the CTC,
Seniors' Week events also provided opportunities and enjoyment for many in the community and being funded by government grants, was free, but again was a good income source.
Government grants dried up and demand for technology training declined but technical support via computer repairs and servicing kept it going. The pandemic took a toll with a number of volunteers dropping off and so trading hours were reduced but the July annual general meeting took the decision to close.
Only this week left to register for this event which will be held on Sunday, September 11 commencing at 11am at Club Old Bar. RSVP by September 6 to Old-Bar-BeachSB@rslnsw.org.au or phone 0400 679 878 to allow for catering arrangements. This event is sponsored by RSL NSW Sport and Recreation.
Participation is open to all RSL and auxiliary members, the wider veteran community irrespective of their membership status, and their families. Lower North Coast District Council members are welcome and a special invitation to members of 41 Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment has been extended. Children welcome.
This is free for all veterans and veteran family members. Putt putt golf will be available for those unable to bowl. Pizza with a wide range of toppings and hot chips will be provided.
