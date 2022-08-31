Manning River Times
History of the Old Bar's Community Technology Centre

By Ian Dimmock
Updated August 31 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:00am
A luncheon was held after bowls to celebrate the 90th birthday of Doreen Street, who is life member of Old Bar Beach Bowling Club club and was treasurer for more than 20 years.

The Old Bar Beach Community Technology Centre (CTC) ceased trading at the end of July and will formally be wound up as an incorporated association very soon.

