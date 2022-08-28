Manning River Times

Group 3 Rugby League's finals series to kick off

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Wingham defenders wrap up veteran Port City forward Daniel Dumas during the last round clash at Wingham. The Tigers secured fourth spot and a minor semi-final berth with a 22-14 win.

THERE'LL be an 11am start on both days for this weekend's Group Three Rugby League minor and major semi-finals.

