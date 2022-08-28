THERE'LL be an 11am start on both days for this weekend's Group Three Rugby League minor and major semi-finals.
The minor semis will be at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry on Saturday, September 3.
Advertisement
Taree City and Port Sharks will play in the opening two games, with the league tag underway at 11am and under 18s at 12.10.
Forster-Tuncurry and Port City will clash in the reserve grade, kicking off at 1.30 while the first grade match between Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham will be underway from 2.50.
Northern clubs will be out in force in Sunday's major semi-finals at the Regional Stadium at Port Macquarie.
At 11am Wauchope and Port City clash in the league tag while Port City and Macleay Valley meet in the under 18s from 12.10. Macleay Valley tackle Port Sharks in reserve grade from 1.30 while Port City and Old Bar do battle in first grade at 2.50.
The finals will be played on Sunday, September 11 and the grand final on Sunday, September 18.
In the final round of the first grade competition-proper Wingham secured fourth spot on the ladder with a 22-14 win over Port City at Wingham, Old Bar thrashed Taree City 62-0 at Old Bar, Macleay Valley ended Port Macquarie's campaign with a 35-16 win at Kempsey while Forster-Tuncurry accounted for Wauchope 38-26 at Wauchope.
RELATED: Wingham secure fourth place
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.