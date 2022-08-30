Manning River Times

Old Bar Pirates conduct a fund raising day for McGrath Foundation | Photos and Video

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:27am, first published August 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar Pirates raised more than $20,000 from a fund raising day for the McGrath Foundation held in conjunction with the Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City at the Old Bar Reserve.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.