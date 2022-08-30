OLD Bar Pirates raised more than $20,000 from a fund raising day for the McGrath Foundation held in conjunction with the Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City at the Old Bar Reserve.
This was promoted as Ladies Day.
"It was a great day, we had a good crowd and the weather was just about perfect,'' Old Bar first grade co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
McGrath Foundation director Wendy Bevan was at the football and also at a function held that evening at Club Old Bar.
She thanked both the club and the community for the support.
Worboys said the club will have 'a chat' about next year's charity day.
"We supported the Westpac Helicopter Service last year and this year it was the McGrath Foundation,'' he said.
"We could stay with the McGrath Foundation again next season, but that will be up for the club's committee to decide.''
