Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham Tigers claim a berth in minor semi-final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 27 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prop Jackson Mullen was among Wingham's best in the upset 22-14 win over Port City at Wingham.

Wingham snatched fourth place and a minor-final berth in a dramatic day in the last round of the Group Three Rugby League-season proper

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.