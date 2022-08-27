Wingham snatched fourth place and a minor-final berth in a dramatic day in the last round of the Group Three Rugby League-season proper
The Tigers defeated Port City 22-14 in the encounter at Wingham. This is the first loss of the season for the Breakers, however, they'll still finish minor premiers. A win was only part of the equation for Wingham, they had to rely on Macleay Valley upsetting Port Macquarie at Kempsey after the Sharks and Tigers went into the final round on level points. The Mustangs continued their sparking late season form by ending the Sharks' season with a 35-16 win.
So Wingham will now play Forster-Tuncurry in Saturday's minor semi-final at Tuncurry, with Port City to tackle Old Bar in the major semi at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
This means three of the four sides in the playoffs are from the south.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins admitted that he wasn't too optimistic going into the last round. Port Macquarie had a superior for and against, so Wingham had to win and the Sharks had to lose for the Tigers to clinch fourth place.
"I thought it was all done and dusted after last week,'' Collins said.
"But the boys dug deep today and it was a massive effort.''
Ground announcer Mark Spencer kept the crowd and players updated on the scores in Kempsey and Collins admitted this lifted the Tigers when they realised finals football was a realistic chance.
"In the last 20 minutes we finally held onto the ball and started to make some metres. Everyone did their job,'' he said.
"Three southern teams in the semi-finals, that's probably unheard of in the last 20 years.''
The Breakers were backing up from a tough game against Old Bar the previous Tuesday night.
"We were eight players down, we had to get five out of reggies (reserve grade). If was jus an ordinary turnup and we're happy to get through the game without any injuries,'' captain-coach Richie Roberts said.
"We played the midweek game but that's no excuse. We had to rest some boys so we weren't too concerned about the result.
"But we'll be back at full strength next week against Old Bar and we'll be ready to go. The stars have aligned for Wingham to make the semis and good luck to them.''
Wingham's front rowers Jackson Mullen and Nick Beacham are built similarly and play a similar game. Both were outstanding against the Breakers in the heavy going, with Beacham finishing with two tries - both from short range when he burrowed through defenders.
Halfback Jarom Haines was relatively subdued for much of the game. However, with six minutes remaining and Wingham clinging to an 18-14 lead he produced one of his specials. Haines feigned to kick, skipped through the line and raced 30 metres to score the decisive try. While the Tigers made a couple of fundamental errors in the time remaining, they had enough in reserve to hold on and claim the win.
Second rower Jess Douglas produced some of the form for the Breakers that saw him named player of the year last season while halfback Cuban Quinlan-Piper was dangerous in attack. Collins was strong for the Tigers and his defence helped shore up the marker area where Wingham looked vulnerable at times.
The Breakers led 10-6 at halftime via tries to centre Corey Lewis and fullback Cody Robbins while Quinlan-Piper kicked one conversion. Beacham scored Wingham's try and winger Fletcher Lewis kicked the goal.
Centre Josh Griffith showed strength to push over from close range and Lewis's goal made it 12-10 to the Tigers after the resumption Robbins ran onto a Quinlan-Piper pass to add an unconverted try for the Breakers, just as news that the Mustangs were in front in Kempsey started to filter through.
From there Wingham hit the lead through tries by Beacham and Haines and a goal to Lewis.
The Wingham players and supporters broke into the club song at fulltime. Perhaps a few bars of The Impossible Dream wouldn't have been out of place, either.
Footnote: Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge and chief executive Mal Drury will meet with Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes early next week to discuss the possibility of playing a grand final at Old Bar should the Pirates win the September 4 major semi.
