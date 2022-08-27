The Tigers defeated Port City 22-14 in the encounter at Wingham. This is the first loss of the season for the Breakers, however, they'll still finish minor premiers. A win was only part of the equation for Wingham, they had to rely on Macleay Valley upsetting Port Macquarie at Kempsey after the Sharks and Tigers went into the final round on level points. The Mustangs continued their sparking late season form by ending the Sharks' season with a 35-16 win.