Let it be spring, please

Maybe it's spring in the air? Maybe it's being locked up through a cold and wet winter? Or being locked away from normal life for what has been years now - but I want to head BUSH. My Instagram feed is full of wonderful places to visit "in our own back yard." Mind you, our back yard, the Barrington Coast, is a very big area.
Spring starts next week (I'm not interested in equinoxes at this stage, I just want it to be spring). Looking at our events calendar, the countdown is on to Christmas. There's the Killabakh Day in the Country (September 3), closely followed by the Mount George Billy Cart Derby, Taree Show, the Akoostik (now the Wingham Music Festival) - soon we will have dates for Christmas carols.
September is National Biodiversity Month and September 7 is National Threatened Species Day the date of which marks the death of the last Tasmanian tiger. Over Gloucester way, these events will be marked with a month long Gloucester Wild Festival - the bushwalking basics course holds my attention - or maybe the Copeland Tops twilight tour.
In my own back yard I took a stand against bindii last weekend and hopefully this year I will win, for my dog's sake at least. She has difficulty negotiating our infested back yard, as do I unless in enclosed shoes (things don't cut it).
So here's hoping the BOM doesn't have it totally correct and we instead have some warm, sunny days, as I watch my bindiis and broadleaf curl and brown.
Toni Bell
Editor
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
