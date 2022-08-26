Manning River Times
One week short of spring and snow falls along the Barrington Tops

August 26 2022 - 9:00am
While much of the snow has melted, the Startin family and their friends from Coolongolook is continuing to enjoy the winter wonderland which greeted them when they travelled to Barrington Tops earlier this week.

Local News

