The Garden Grub café is a well-loved institution in Wingham and it is all down to its creator, Sheree Ogden.
The café has been Sheree's baby for nine years since it opened in 2013, but now she is mother of five-month-old Leuca, Sheree has handed the reins over to a new owner so Sheree can focus on being a full-time mum.
"It was time. I was ready to move on," Sheree said. "I'm just going to enjoy being a mum for a while."
The decision to sell the café came about while Sheree was pregnant with Leuca. The sale took a little longer than she expected, with Sheree finally handing over the keys on Friday, August 19.
Although happy with her decision and very happy to be spending all of her time with Leuca, Sheree admits to feeling bittersweet about handing her business-baby over to somebody else, and acknowledges there is a grieving process to the sale, as it was a part of her life for so long.
However, she feels she has achieved her goal in opening the café, which was to provide something different in Wingham. She says she didn't run it as a business for a long time; it was more about sharing what she loved with the community - providing a place for people to meet and share good food and good coffee, and eventually opening the Bulk Food Hub.
"I just wanted to have that space that everyone felt welcome and comfortable. And I think I really felt like I achieved that in the end," Sheree said.
The highlight of owning the Garden Grub, Sheree says, was the sense of community, and seeing the same people every single day coming in to get their daily caffeine hit, knowing the Grub was a part of people's every day lives.
"That made everything seem just so successful and made it all worth it in a way to have that," Sheree said.
"I feel like I've provided what I needed to provide and it's nice to go out on a high."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
