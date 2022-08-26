The spirit of Christmas will shine bright across the LGA (local government area) this year after MidCoast Council agreed to light up the region with decorations, banners and lights.
Councillors voted unanimously to the recommendation at this week's ordinary meeting in Taree.
The subject was initially raised as a notice of motion by Councillow Troy Fowler in February.
While Christmas lights will continue to blaze in traditional locations, council also will develop Christmas themed banners for Victoria Street, Taree and Queen Street, Gloucester, while it will work in conjunction with Wharf Street, Forster business community on suitable decorations.
Reporting to councillors, growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman explained council did not have a dedicated budget for Christmas lights or decorations.
The cost of purchasing, installing and dismantling displays was paid for through the infrastructure and engineering services division's street lighting budget, Ms Tuckerman said.
In 2021 this cost was $14,000, down from $18,999 in 2020, she said.
However, Forster and Tuncurry will have to wait a little longer to see Christmas flags fluttering in Manning and Head streets.
According to Ms Tuckerman the existing 30 banner poles were corroded and hardware had deteriorated beyond repair.
With an estimated replacement/installation cost of $4000 each, Ms Tuckerman recommended that the number and locations be rationalised.
"New locations could also avoid road reserves saving on the need for traffic management during installation," she said.
"As CBD upgrades occur or funding becomes available to replace more banner poles, more communities can be involved in this roll-out."
This one threads the needle, it is doing essentially what is already being done with some minor improvements.- Cr Jeremy Miller
Cr Peter Howard said he had received a lot of positive feedback on the subject.
He said there had been a strong desire to lift the standard of decorations, and celebrate the Christmas season across the Mid Coast.
"I commend Cr Fowler on his strong advocacy of this matter and look forward to being able to deliver good results here."
"I would like to thank the staff for coming up with a reasonable motion that hopefully by this Christmas we should have brightened up some of our community's lives," Cr Fowler said.
"This one threads the needle, it is doing essentially what is already being done with some minor improvements," Cr Jeremy Miller said.
Cr Katheryn Smith gave it the thumbs up after Gloucester was initially excluded from the project.
"But, this incorporates Gloucester and the wider Mid Coast area."
Christmas tree lights in Forster, Taree, Harrington, Black Head, Nabiac, Nerong, Tea Gardens and Bulahdelah are either nearing the end of their lifespan or are updated annually.
There are 17 weeks or 121 sleeps until Christmas.
