Manning River Times
Home/News

Mid Coast bush fire danger period and new fire danger rating start September 1

Updated August 26 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New fire danger ratings take effect

The official start of the bushfire season in the Mid Coast region next Thursday, September 1 also begins with new fire danger ratings

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.