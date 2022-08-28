Tiny Tinonee will very soon have it's own community garden at Horace Dean Memorial Park, on the banks of the Manning River.
The idea for a community garden in the village started forming after the bushfires, and grew with the creation of the Tinonee Share Cart.
It was the success of the community involvement of the share cart that helped convince MidCoast Council to come on board and for the working group to secure a federal grant of $20,000 to get the project going.
The money will be used to buy materials, tools and equipment to build four wicking beds which will be placed on the northern end of the park. Once the beds are ready for planting, the money will also buy the plants for the community garden.
All manual labour will be provided by volunteers.
Construction of the raised beds starts in October, however the very first working bee at the site will be on Sunday, September 11 from 9am, with community members invited to come and help prepare the native flower bed which will be situated at the southern end of the park.
Stage one of the community garden is expected to be completed by December, with the beds ready to be planted.
Also planned to begin in stage one, with the help of Landcare, is regeneration of the banks of the park sloping down to the river and the boat ramp, removing the rampant lantana, and planting natives in its place, to not only help the environment but to help the aesthetics of what is not currently an attractive looking park and open up the view to the river.
The working group also hopes to plant some strategically placed short shade trees, as shade is a resource sadly lacking at the park, which gets very hot in the summer.
Part of the grand plan for the future is to hopefully incorporate artworks and sculpture in the area, a nature play area for children, and the creation of a little amphitheatre for musical performances, making it a true gathering place for the locals of Tinonee.
"We can try it out with it just being sitting on blankets on grass," Debbie Scarfe said.
"The long term project is to really beautify and maximize the use of the area, so it's not just the community garden."
At all times, the heritage aspects of the park and not blocking the view have been top of the working group's mind.
A meeting for people interested in being involved in either the planning or working parties is being held at Tinonee Public School Hall on Thursday, September 1 at 7pm.
For more information go to the Tinonee Community Garden Facebook page or email tinoneecommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
