A GROUP Three Rugby League grand final at Old Bar Reserve?
If the Old Bar Pirates win the major semi-final against Port City at Port Macquarie on Sunday, September 4, Old Bar president Andrew 'Donny' Wilkes and his committee will be doing everything in their power to make this happen on Sunday, September 18. Andrew is the guest on today's On the Bench segment.
If the Pirates are beaten in the major semi, the club is determined that the final will be at their home ground, aka The Graveyard.
In a wide-ranging interview, Andrew outlined the club's plans to improve facilities at their home base. He recalled problems the club had earlier in the year with wet weather and the lack of a training venue along with the first grade side's march to the major semi.
The future of reserve grade football also rates a mention, among other things, while the Manning Hotel player of the week is also announced.
On the Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, will appear on the Manning River Times Facebook page at 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
