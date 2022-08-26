The Manning River Orchid Society's annual spring show is underway at Taree Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree.
The show is open Friday August 26 from 9am to 4pm, and Saturday August 27 from 9am to 2pm.
As well as a stunning display of orchids, there will be plant sales and potting demonstrations. Visitors can also vote for their favourite orchid.
Entry is $2.
Mountains to the Sea
August 27
The Mountains to the Sea Annual Hot Rod and Custom Car Show is held on the last weekend in August in Forster and Taree in the Barrington Coast. Car will line up for the show'n'shine on the foreshore at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree from 10am - 1pm.
Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert performing in Taree
August 28
Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert has returned home to the Manning Valley and is holding a concert on Sunday, August 28 from 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Hall, Taree. "It was actually JS Bach's music that instilled in me the love for the violin nearly 30 years ago," Linda said. READ MORE HERE
