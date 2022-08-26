Manning River Times
McGrath Foundation to benefit from Ladies Day conducted by Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 26 2022 - 3:00am
Old Bar's Jonathon Tickle and Shannon Martin model the special jumpers to be worn by the first grade side in Saturday's clash against Taree City. The club will be supporting the McGrath Foundation and the jumpers will be auctioned at a function to be held at Club Old Bar tomorrow night.

OLD Bar Pirates will support the McGrath Foundation with a Ladies Day promotion to be held tomorrow (Saturday, August 27) in conjunction with the Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City at the Old Bar Reserve.

