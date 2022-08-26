OLD Bar Pirates will support the McGrath Foundation with a Ladies Day promotion to be held tomorrow (Saturday, August 27) in conjunction with the Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City at the Old Bar Reserve.
The first grade and women's league tag sides will wear pink uniforms, with the first grade jumpers to be auctioned at a function to be held at Club Old Bar tomorrow evening. McGrath Foundation director Tracy Bevan will be at the football and will speak at the function, where Andy Saunders will be the compere.
The McGrath Foundation supports individuals and their families experiencing breast cancer. Nurses provide physical, psychological and emotional support from the time of diagnosis and throughout treatment.
Tomorrow's league tag clash will also have a later-than-usual start, kicking off at 12.10, after the under 18s at 11am. First grade will be underway at 2.30.
Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes said the club is proud to support the McGrath Foundation.
He said the Pirates have raised funds for various charities in recent years, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Rescue Service in 2022.
This will also be the last match for the year for Old Bar's 18s, league tag and reserve grade sides.
Taree City has to win the league tag game to ensure fourth place in the ladder.
Group Three minor semi-finals will be played at Tuncurry on Saturday, September 3 and the major semis at Port Macquarie on Sunday, September 4.
Old Bar will clash with minor premiers Port City in the first grade major semi.
Meanwhile, Old Bar Pirates president Andrew Wilkes will be the guest on today's On the Bench segment to appear on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm.
