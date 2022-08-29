Get building your billy carts and don your helmets.
After the COVID-enforced break of a couple of years, Mount George Public School is returning their Mount George Billy Cart Derby and Spring Festival to the Manning's annual events calendar.
The day begins with the markets at Mount George Public School starting at 8.30am and going all day until 2.30pm, and features the Billy Cart Derby at 12.30pm.
Those wishing to enter the derby can register between 9am and 12pm and entry is $10. There are separate divisions for juniors and adults with trophies and prize money for the winners. Helmets must be worn by all entering the races.
Their will be live music throughout the day, plus a car show and art exhibition and a Hot Wings competition.
For more details go to the Back to Mount George Festival Facebook page, or call Mount George Public School on 6550 6555 or email mtgeorge-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au.
The Mount George Billy Cart Derby and Spring Festival is sponsored by Jack and Co, the Wingham Tigers RLFC, Rotary International, MAX FM, Officeworks, Mount George General Store, and the Wingham Warriors FC.
