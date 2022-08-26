Another successful year for literary institute

Taree Literary Institute has had a successful year, even though the COVID pandemic caused problems with library members and staff.
President Mrs Carol Emerton reported this at the institute's recent annual general meeting..
Mrs Emerton said the institute's donations this year were $5850 to the Taree and District Eisteddfod Society, $250 to Taree Artists, $300 to Lansdowne Art Show and $75 each to four local schools.
The institute's free library, located in Victoria Street, Taree, continues to offer a variety of books to members.
Its membership grows slowly and free membership is open to members of the public who live in Taree and the surrounding area.
A total of $5670.98 was spent in the last year on books, magazines and DVDs.
"The library staff, comprising Kylie Attard and Lindy Booth, provide excellent service to our members," Mrs Emerton said. Robyn Lacey is back as a volunteer every week and Suzanne Booth and Mrs Emerton help out if needed.
Office bearers for the coming ear are president Carol Emerton, vice president Bob Crossman, secretary Suzanne Booth, treasurer and librarian Kylie Attard. Committee members are Sandra Saad, Helen Mitchell, Mescal Dever, Dave Rush, Peter Smith and David Embury.
