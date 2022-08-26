Manning River Times

Taree Literary Institute annual report

August 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another successful year for literary institute

Taree Literary Institute has had a successful year, even though the COVID pandemic caused problems with library members and staff.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.