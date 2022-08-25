MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio has given an assurance there is no evidence of bullying within the organisation, and he is not aware of any unfavourable behaviour.
Mr Panuccio was answering a question with notice from Councillor Peter Epov at the start of the August ordinary meeting held at Taree on Wednesday, August 24.
Is there a culture of bullying, harassment, inappropriate relationships and abuse within MidCoast Council, Cr Epov asked?
"Does the general manager agree with my proposal to establish a review totally independent of all executive staff members, which should be conducted on a confidential, and if necessary anonymous basis, of the workplace culture within council, specifically in relation to alleged bullying, harassment, inappropriate relationships and abuse?" he said.
Mr Panuccio said he was not aware of any such culture.
"As such, there is no need for an independent review," he said.
Staff are encouraged to use these frameworks where appropriate and have been provided with the appropriate awareness training.- MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio
"All staff, across the local government sector - including MidCoast Council staff - have a range of mechanisms to report bullying and/or harassment incidents which include a suite of policies and procedures (including Code of Conduct and Public Interest Disclosures).
"In addition, staff can seek union support and third-party agency referrals.
"All of these options are available to staff on an anonymous basis where required."
Mr Panuccio said staff members are encouraged to use these frameworks where appropriate and have been provided with the appropriate awareness training.
"Council is committed to providing a safe, flexible and respectful environment for its staff that is free from all forms of discrimination, bullying and harassment and has a suite of policy and procedures to support this."
