TUNCURRY trainer Terry Evans fancies the chances of two of his horses - Up The Stairs and Par Avion - at today's (Friday) Manning Valley Race Club meeting at Taree.
Up The Stairs will contest the opening race, the $25,000 Taree Mini Storage Benchmark 58 Handicap over 2000m, while Par Avion will run in the feature event, the $35,000 Club Taree Hopkins Livermore Cup over 1400m.
"I think Up The Stairs will go pretty close," Evans said.
"He went well last start at Port Macquarie on a bad, boggy track.
"His recent runs have been over 1400 and 1500, but 1700 to 2000 is more his go and he's reaching that distance now.
"He was going good last prep and he's come back okay this time. It's just taken a couple of runs to get him going, which is natural with older horses."
Evans said Par Avion would have conditions to her liking in the cup.
"I thought Par Avion would go pretty well in a race like that because it gets her down in weight to 55 kilos," he said.
"There's not much of her and she struggles to carry the heavier weights.
"Winona Costin is riding her and she goes well for the female riders,'' he said.
"Jenny Duggan has won several races on her."
Gates open at 11am for today's big meeting, which features eight races and 109 acceptors.
The first race is at 12.30pm, with full TAB, bistro, bar and betting facilities.
