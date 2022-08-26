Manning River Times

Tuncurry trainer fancies the chances of two of his starters today at Taree

By Greg Prichard
August 26 2022 - 1:00am
Terry Evans

TUNCURRY trainer Terry Evans fancies the chances of two of his horses - Up The Stairs and Par Avion - at today's (Friday) Manning Valley Race Club meeting at Taree.

