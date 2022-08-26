Manning River Times

New Tycoon a proved big weight carrier

By Greg Prichard
August 26 2022 - 12:00am
Big weight won't be a barrier for New Tycoon in Hopkins Livermore Cup

NEW Tycoon is a proven big weight carrier and that is just one good reason to be confident about his chances in the $35,000 Club Taree Hopkins Livermore Cup over 1400m at Taree today (Friday).

