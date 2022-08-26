Manning River Times

Plenty of flathead in the estuary

By Ian Pereira
August 26 2022 - 4:00am
Bream are being caught from the wall at Harrington

FLATHEAD are really on the bite in the estuary. The Lansdowne River, Scotts Creek and the northern shores of Oxley Island opposite Ghinni Ghinni Creek are all good flathead grounds

