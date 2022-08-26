FLATHEAD are really on the bite in the estuary. The Lansdowne River, Scotts Creek and the northern shores of Oxley Island opposite Ghinni Ghinni Creek are all good flathead grounds
There are plenty of small legal-sized bream being caught from the wall at Harrington as well as luderick on weed.
Outside angling also picked up in the last week.
Snapper are being caught from the close-in grounds along with pearl perch.
In the southern grounds barracouta (pick handles) have tuned up in numbers, while the leather jackets have moved out wider into deeper water.
Tailor, bream and salmon have been picked up on bait on the beaches, the tailor and salmon on pilchards and the bream on beach worms.
