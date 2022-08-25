MITCH Collins will be Wingham's captain-coach for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League competition.
The hooker agreed to terms with the Tigers this week. Collins took the reins for the first time this season and going into this weekend's last round Wingham sits in equal fourth place with Port Macquarie.
Collins concedes the odds are stacked against them to make the final four. Wingham needs to defeat unbeaten Port City at Wingham and hope Macleay Valley can upset the Sharks at Kempsey. If the Sharks and Tigers both win or both lose, Port will move through to the minor semi-final on points differential.
Collins returned to the field last week in Wingham's 30-30 draw with Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry. He had been sidelined since June 18 after breaking his wrist - the first serious injury he's sustained since he started playing rugby league as a schoolboy.
"The Breakers and the Pirates bashed one-another on Tuesday night, so they might look to rest a couple of players for this week. Playing Macleay at Kempsey is always tough, so they'd be a chance against the Sharks I guess,'' Collins said.
Injuries haven't helped, but that's football- A philosophical Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins
Collins has started preparations for next year and negotiations with a Newcastle-based player are progressing. He isn't confident about keeping any of the club's current Newcastle contingent, Jarom Haines, Josh Griffiths and Ryan Weatherall beyond this year, but said the club will speak with them.
The Tigers have endured a terrible run with injuries this season and will probably start 2023 without prop Aaron Groom due to a knee problem.
"Injuries haven't helped, but that's football... hopefully we'll have more luck next year,'' Collins said.
WINGHAM Tigers didn't field a team in this year's Group Three Rugby League under 18s, but that'll change in 2023
"Not having an 18s made a massive difference to our depth,'' newly re-appointed captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"Look at Old Bar with Taye Cochrane, he's been one of their best all year and the Breakers have used their 18s extensively."
Collins also hopes to lock in the club's senior roster soon.
