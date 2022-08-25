Manning River Times

Mitch Collins to remain at helm of Wingham Tigers

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Mitch Collins will stay on as captain-coach of the Wingham Tigers in 2023.

MITCH Collins will be Wingham's captain-coach for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League competition.

