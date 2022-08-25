OLD Bar president Andrew Wilkes said the club is determined host a match in the Group Three Rugby League finals series starting next month.
There's never been a Group Three grand final at Old Bar although the club did hold two games there in the 2013 finals series.
"We'll have one game in the finals here, best case scenario is a grand final, or otherwise it will be the final,'' Mr Wilkes said.
"We want to give ourselves every opportunity to hold the grand final here if we win the major semi. I couldn't think of a better place to play the game. But if we lose the major semi, we want to final at Old Bar.''
Mr Wilkes said the Pirates have already priced temporary fencing for the ground to control admittance. He said spectators would be able to enter the ground from two entrances.
"We'd also get some type of fencing around the field-proper instead of the rope that we use now,'' he said.
He added the two hill areas at the reserve provide great viewing platforms for patrons, while temporary seating could also be put in place on the eastern section of the ground. Additional canteen/bar areas and toilets could also be secured.
Mr Wilkes is confident parking would be adequate.
"They hold the Old Bar Festival there and that's massive,'' he pointed out.
"And I think parking at most of our grounds is a bit stretched - you think Kempsey or Taree. Even Port Macquarie when that car park is full it can get pretty ugly. There'd be enough parking along side streets at Old Bar, and Old Bar Road is pretty long.
"We've held junior league semi-finals there without any problems and they've attracted healthy crowds. We had a huge crowd there for the Joel Dark memorial day last year and we handled that.''
He spoke to Group Three chief executive Mal Drury on Sunday night about requirements for host a finals match.
However, Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said it is unlikely a grand final would be played at Old Bar, citing a lack of facilities.
Mr Bridge added that the Jack Neal Oval at Taree also wouldn't be considered under the current circumstances, with access blocked from Cowper Street due to roadworks. This also impacts parking.
He said Wingham or Tuncurry would be likely venue. Forster-Tuncurry will finish in third place and the September 3 minor semi-final will be played at Tuncurry.
The 2004 grand final was played at Tuncurry and that was before the current grandstand was built, while Wingham held the 2003 match.
First grade matches in both years featured Forster-Tuncurry against Wingham.
