Two to face court on multiple unrelated offences

Two people will appear in Forster Local Court later this year for multiple, unrelated offences.
Police say on Tuesday, August 23 a 53-year-old Forster woman known to police entered a Forster bottle shop, selected a bottle of vodka and left the store without paying.
"Police were viewed CCTV footage of the incident and were able to identify the offender but a patrol of the location and its surrounds proved fruitless," a police spokesperson said.
"On Wednesday afternoon, August 24 the woman attended Forster Police Station to report on bail for a previous offence.
"She was immediately arrested and charged with larceny and breach of bail. She was refused bail to appear at Forster Local Court, where she was granted conditional bail to return to on Friday, November 11."
Also on Tuesday, police attended a Coomba Park address following information which had been supplied to them about a resident in possession of prohibited weapons.
Police say officers spoke with a 35-year-old man who allegedly admitted he had the items and showed police where the items were stored.
It is alleged eight gel blaster firearms and magazines, silencers, ammunition and carry cases were seized and a small amount of cannabis also was forfeited.
The man was charged with two counts of possess unauthorised firearm, possess unauthorised pistol, two counts of not keep firearm safely, not keep pistol safely, and possess prohibited drug.
He will appear at Forster Local Court on Thursday, October 13.
