Manning River Times

Tom Kelly blazes unbeaten century in 32 balls

Updated August 25 2022 - 2:08am, first published August 24 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Kelly produced a sensational all-round performance for Wild Aces in LMS cricket

ALL-ROUNDER Tom Kelly produced a sensational performance for Taree outfit Wild Aces in the Maitland Last Man Stands (LMS) cricket competition last Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.