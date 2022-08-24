ALL-ROUNDER Tom Kelly produced a sensational performance for Taree outfit Wild Aces in the Maitland Last Man Stands (LMS) cricket competition last Sunday.
Kelly smashed an unbeaten 100 off 32 deliveries and then returned 3/29 off four overs..
This was the number one all-round performance and the fourth highest batting score globally last week out of 200,000 players.
Kelly played with Gloucester in last season's Manning tier 1 cricket competition.
