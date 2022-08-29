The program illustrates the festival's approach of presenting a broad pallet of music to entertain and challenge. As described by cellist Mathisha Panagoda, "I find that in the city often you'll go to a concert and it's a particular style, like you're going to hear Baroque music tonight, or you're going to hear modern music. Whereas performing somewhere like at the Craven Creek festival, we could put together all sorts of things and provide the audience with a really wide, varied program."

