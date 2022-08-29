There's an old shed down by the creek on Greg and Jenny Lindsay's property, and though it will never be mentioned in the same breath as the great concert halls of Europe, come September it reverberates with the sounds of classical music's greats.
The Craven Creek Music Festival is back up and running after a two year COVID enforced hiatus, with the event scheduled to fill the surrounding Gloucester air on the weekend of September 10 and 11.
Advertisement
"Last year we got about a few weeks away and we had to cancel. We'd tried to repeat the program we had planned for 2020, and then of course the whole thing fell over because every event basically was cancelled," Greg Lindsay said.
"It was unfortunate in many ways because we were doing a big Beethoven thing because two years ago was Beethoven's 200th birthday."
When the Lindsay's bought their 'Kingfisher' property back in 2012, the rustic old barn had a stage they say was crying out to be used.
The following year the first concert was held before a packed audience in what was to become an annual springtime event, prompting the formation of the Craven Creek Music Association.
"We've always had top musicians. We're talking about players from the Australian Chamber Orchestra, which is one of the top orchestras in the world, and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra"- Greg Lindsay
Since then they've hosted a procession of musicians from some of the country's top orchestras.
"We've always had top musicians. We're talking about players from the Australian Chamber Orchestra, which is one of the top orchestras in the world, and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. We've had people from the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, from the Auckland Philharmonia, and so on," Greg said.
"So this year we have the best string quartet in the country coming up here, the Goldner String Quartet."
The Goldner String Quartet has widespread recognition as not only Australia's pre-eminent string quartet, but as an ensemble of international significance, favourably compared with the best in the world. Still retaining all founding members, 2022 marks the Goldner's 27th anniversary.
Also appearing over the weekend will be one of Australia's most unique and engaging chamber duos, Duo Histoire. This combination of classical guitar and saxophone features award-winning musicians Murilo Tanouye and Nick Russoniello each accomplished soloists in their own right. The duo's broad repertoire takes audiences from the tango halls of Argentina to the streets of So Paulo, the salons of Paris and the laneways of Sydney.
The program illustrates the festival's approach of presenting a broad pallet of music to entertain and challenge. As described by cellist Mathisha Panagoda, "I find that in the city often you'll go to a concert and it's a particular style, like you're going to hear Baroque music tonight, or you're going to hear modern music. Whereas performing somewhere like at the Craven Creek festival, we could put together all sorts of things and provide the audience with a really wide, varied program."
Although far from the big city lights and fanfare, there's something about the intimacy provided by the old barn that beckons musicians to its uniquely unorthodox space.
Perhaps it's the timbre of the rough hewn timber and corrugated iron setting free the sound of strings and woodwind into the peaceful country air. Whatever it is, the Lindsays have discovered something special and you'll hear it coming from the old barn just up by the creek.
For bookings and inquiries check the website; https://www.cravencreekmusic.com/contact-us
Email: cravencreekmusic@gmail.com or call 041 1114653
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.