WINGHAM cricket star Maitlan Brown will return home next week as part of a Come and Try Event.
Brown, who now plays in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) with the Sydney Sixers will be on the Mid North Coast with fellow Sixers player and NSW Sheffield Shield captain Kurtis Patterson.
This is part of the Country Blitz, Cricket NSWs annual three-day regional engagement tour, which has been an online event for the past two years but will return to face-to-face activities from August 29-31.
On August 30, the Brown and Patterson will attend the School Cup at Taree featuring Taree Public, MidCoast Christian, Manning Valley Anglican College, Chatham, Coopernook and Hallidays Point schools.
They'll then head to Wingham to visit two schools including the Wingham Brush Public School where Brown was a student. They then visit the Bulahdelah Central School.
Brown said the Country Blitz is a wonderful opportunity to connect with kids in the regions and show them that cricket can be fun and friendly. She is particularly delighted to visit her old school.
I grew up in Wingham and we would be really excited to meet our heroes when they visited our regions. I hope to connect with the kids in the region to show how amazing cricket is, she said.
"The Country Blitz gives us at the Sixers an opportunity to help kids try cricket, have as much fun as we do and hopefully encourage them to sign up for a club for this summer.''
Brown started playing cricket in the Manning juniors and progressed to first grade, winning an A-grade premiership with Taree United before heading to the WBBL.
Last season she won Cricket NSW's prestigious Belinda Clark Medal after starring in the Women's National Cricket League and WBBL arenas.
