Council team connecting with communities

MidCoast Council community relations team will be visiting communities during the next week to learn how best to connect with residents.
"From our visits to date, it's evident our community appreciates seeing us in person after two years of pandemic restrictions," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"They want to know what we are doing in their local area and they want to provide feedback in a way that suits them," Mr De Szell said.
"We are eager to find out each community's unique preferences so that we can tailor our communication methods to best suit their needs."
Meetings will be held at:
Your input will help shape MidCoast Council community engagement strategy, which will guide the way they inform, educate, consult and engage with the community over the next four years, Mr De Szell said.
For members of the community who can't attend the meet and greet, a five-minute online survey can be filled out before 4:30pm Friday, September 2 at: https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/connect
