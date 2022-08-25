TAREE City's women's league tag side will look to lock in fourth spot on the Group Three competition ladder in tomorrow's game against last placed Old Bar.
The Bulls are on 10 points, two clear of Wingham.
The Tigers will earn easy points from the bye as Macleay Valley doesn't field a league tag team.
Wingham will hope Old Bar can cause the upset because the Tigers have a far superior for-and-against compared to Taree and this would decide fourth if the teams are level after this weekend.
Taree City's under 18s will finish third. The Bulls are due to play Old Bar tomorrow but the Pirates have been forced to forfeit the last two games.
The Bulls are on 14 points, two shy of Macleay Valley and four clear of fourth placed Port Macquarie. Macleay plays the Sharks on Saturday but boast a much better for and against than the Bulls if they do finish on the same points.
Taree City's first and reserve grade sides will finish commitments for 2022 tomorrow against the Pirates at Old Bar.
This will be Old Bar's charity day, raising funds for breast cancer research.
Meanwhile Macleay Valley (16), Port City (16), Forster-Tuncurry (15) and Wauchope (15) will look to secure second, third and fourth places in a tightly bunched reserve grade. The Blues and Hawks clash on Sunday at Tuncurry. Macleay plays competition leaders Port Sharks (18) tomorrow while Port City meets the out-of-contention Wingham at Wingham, also tomorrow.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
