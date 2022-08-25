Manning River Times

Win will ensure Taree City fourth place on league tag ladder

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 25 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:00am
Taree Cty's Taya Hunter strides out in a league tag clash against competition leaders Wauchope earlier this season. Taree meets Old Bar tomorrow at Old Bar.

TAREE City's women's league tag side will look to lock in fourth spot on the Group Three competition ladder in tomorrow's game against last placed Old Bar.

