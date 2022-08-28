This year's event will include an exhibition of paintings by local Wonnarua artist Debbie Becker, and presentations by historian Dr Paul Kiem, who will outline the contribution of the German vine-dressers to Dalwood and the Hunter Valley's wine industry; and Professor Howard Bridgman, who will reveal the significance of Marion Wyndham's 1891-1928 Wollong weather observations for the emerging science of historical climatology.

