The 192nd anniversary of Australia's oldest vineyard will be celebrated on Saturday, September 3 with the second Descendants' Day at Dalwood.
The vineyard was planted September 1, 1830 by George Wyndham at Dalwood, on the banks of the Hunter River near Branxton.
George's son John developed it into Australia's premier vineyard by the 1880s.
Descendants of the Wyndham family and the 163 convicts, Indigenous people, free employees and German vine-dressers who worked for the Wyndhams are invited to the lunch.
Former employees and descendants who worked during Dalwood's ownership by Penfolds or Wyndham Estate are also invited, as well as anyone interested in history.
The Descendants' Day event hosted by the Dalwood Restoration Association, whose goal is the restoration of Dalwood House, which is a National Trust property.
The first Descendants' Day in 2019 was attended by approximately 200 people.
This year's event will include an exhibition of paintings by local Wonnarua artist Debbie Becker, and presentations by historian Dr Paul Kiem, who will outline the contribution of the German vine-dressers to Dalwood and the Hunter Valley's wine industry; and Professor Howard Bridgman, who will reveal the significance of Marion Wyndham's 1891-1928 Wollong weather observations for the emerging science of historical climatology.
The lunch will be held in the Dalwood Estate Cellars, starting at noon.
Anyone who would like to attend the lunch; who can provide details about a convict or other ancestor associated with a Wyndham property, or is interested in the restoration of Dalwood House, is asked to email secretary@dalwood.org.au.
