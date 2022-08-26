Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne Valley news

By Margaret Haddon
August 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Lansdowne Hall.

The Upper Lansdowne Community is looking for families interested in starting a playgroup at the Upper Lansdowne Hall. Emily Paterson has kindly offered to arrange it and she would like the help of a couple of others to help coordinate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.