The Upper Lansdowne Community is looking for families interested in starting a playgroup at the Upper Lansdowne Hall. Emily Paterson has kindly offered to arrange it and she would like the help of a couple of others to help coordinate.
The group can affiliate with Play Group NSW at no cost. This covers the group's insurance and makes available a lot of resources.
You can send a message to Emily if you are interested in attending and hopefully offering to help to get the playgroup up and running.
The Habibiz Food Van has been organised to be at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Friday, September 2 from 5pm. Hopefully, the community will be there to support this local business who are travelling all the way to Upper Lansdowne to bring their delicious food to everyone.
You will be able to eat inside, on the veranda or outside where the fire pits will be fired up (donations of some firewood would be much appreciated).
Check out The Upper Lansdowne to Lansdowne Facebook page where Mel Lonergan has put up the Habibiz Food Van's menu and a link to a form where you can pre-order your selection in advance, so you do not miss out. It will also help the team to anticipate catering needs. The form can be filled out anytime between now and Wednesday, August 31.
Yoga is coming to the Upper Lansdowne Hall.
There will be four free sessions funded by MidCoast Council under their community resilience program. The first session will be Thursday, September 8 and then each week until Thursday, September 29. Sessions will start at 5.30pm and finish at 7pm. Please note space is limited to 15 people. If you are interested in attending, please send a Facebook message to Azaar Simmons.
This is a trial and if things go smoothly there will be additional classes.
The teacher will be local Michael Slater.
Due to sickness, The Urban Chiefs who were to be playing at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Saturday evening, August 27 has been postponed until a future date.
The Lansdowne Fishing club had its second August outing on the weekend with only one member weighing in.
Grant Shelton caught two flathead and one bream with a total weight of 0.745kg. His largest flathead weighed 0.276kg and his bream weighed 0.469kg.
The club's next outing is in two weeks on September 2, 3 and 4 with the weigh-in from 2pm on the Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Target species for next outing which will be mullet and grouper.
Their quarterly bucket draw is drawn this Saturday night with the winner taking away a colour TV. Only way to enter the draw is by purchasing tickets in the Saturday night meat raffles.
The club's next seafood raffle will be held on Saturday, September 10 with 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, two fruit and veg trays and their $40 supporters' tray.
There will be a list put up at the club's notice board for those wishing to attend the Lansdowne Fishing Club's presentation on October 8 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Names must be in by Sunday, October 2.
The Lansdowne Community Hall's fourth art exhibition will be held on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 2, 2023.
Judging will be by people's choice.
The exhibition is growing each year with art works coming from locally and all over Australia. It is also having visitors coming along not only to view the pieces of art but also purchasing a sizeable number of them.
It is time to start painting those wonderful masterpieces in preparation for the exhibition.
For entry forms or for further information please contact Rhonda Hardes 0418 920 984, address 27 Cundle Road, Lansdowne NSW 2430 Australia or email rhardes@bigpond.net.au
There will be six sections
Section A: Junior 7 years and under open subject in any medium. Limit of 1 entry. Fee $2. 1st Prize $20.
Section B: Junior 8 - 12 years open subject in any medium. Limit of 1 entry. Fee $2. 1st Prize $30.
Section C: Youth 13 - 18 years open subject in any medium. Limit of 2 entries. Fee $3 per entry. 1st Prize $75. Adults - Limit of 4 Entries Overall.
Section D: Local Scene (featuring the Manning, Hastings, or Great Lakes area) in any medium. Fee $5 per entry. 1st Prize $300.
Section E: Equine Subject in any medium. Fee $5 per entry. 1st Prize $300.
Section F: Open Subject in any medium. Fee $5 per entry. 1st Prize $300.
Shirley Haines is starting up a Coffee and Connect Morning at the Lansdowne Community Hall with the first one on the Tuesday morning, September 6. The morning will commence at 11am until 1pm.
Bring along a plate and a smiling face, meet friendly locals and share conversation. For anyone who is interested in attending, contact Shirley at the local Lansdowne shop and Post Office. Coffee and tea provided.
Shirley has a fantastic raffle for the day with tickets only $2 each and drawn on the day. Prizes include a $50 meat voucher, a $45 Mugshot Café voucher, a $60 hamper from Harrington Hampers, candles from Aroma Pots, a $30 Floral Arrangement from Clare Walls.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers are holding another 'Café For a Day' on Wednesday, September 21 in the hall commencing at 10am. You are invited to come along and enjoy your day with delicious food and conversation.
There will be a display and talk by members of The Men's Shed.
If you have something for "Show and Tell" feel free to bring it along,
There will be a small charge of $5 to cover costs.
