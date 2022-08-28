After two frustrating years of cancellations and postponements, the Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival is set to return to Taree Park on Saturday, October 22.
This year's event will be the 29th Envirofair and event organiser, 2BOB Radio, has added Recovery and Revival to the five environmental 'R's of Reduce Reuse Recycle Renew and Repurpose. These themes are key to local communities impacted by years of drought, devastating fires, COVID and more recently floods and relentless rain periods.
Advertisement
As part of the recovery and revival aspect of the festival, organisers have booked Australian Wildlife Displays from Sydney and Reptile Solutions from the Hastings Valley who will provide interactive displays and exhibits.
Their displays will focus on how wildlife is affected by natural disasters and how we can help wildlife recover after such events. Patrons will be able to get up close and personal to all the wildlife on display.
The multicultural aspect of the festival will include food and information stalls as well as entertainment on stage from local dance groups Lazarka and Sundara Tribe with the Port Macquarie Bellydance Tribe. Musical acts include world music group Raduga Trio and Pam Hata, who will woo the crowd with wonderful songs celebrating her Maori heritage.
The stage will also host sensational local artists Ian Papworth, Lorren Deborah, and Luca Saunders.
The festival will feature environmental and cultural information stalls and displays as well as environmental speakers from local groups such as the Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare , Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and the Manning River Turtle Group.
This year's event will see the return of a variety of market and food stalls, everything from locally made crafts, organic produce and upcycled clothing to mouth-watering Gozleme.
"Envirofair is a great place to find new ideas, hear great local music and of course, enjoy tasty and nutritious food," coordinator, Brendan Parker said.
"Postponing the event until October 22 means we will hopefully take advantage of warmer weather to make a great day out for young and old.
"It was heartbreaking to have to cancel the event over the past few years," Brendan said. "With everything our local area has endured recently we felt it was more important than ever to hold a great public event that would bring us all together.
"We were determined to deliver that last year but COVID had other plans and as organisers, we had no option but to cancel. Of course, then the weather decided to pitch in with some extended rain periods to make planning this year's event problematic.
"However, we are confident nothing will stop Envirofair this year."
2BOB is supported by sponsorship and grants from MidCoast Council, Healthhub, Multicultural NSW and the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - Crown Lands.
"This fair is a celebration of the advances we are making in the right direction regarding the health and preservation of our environment. Recycling is now the norm, single use plastic bags are gone, renewable energy is everywhere, and now we are even seeing electric vehicles sold locally," Brendan said.
"Combining Envirofair with a multicultural festival means we can reach a broader audience with multicultural displays and a line-up of world music and dance performances, to entertain the wonderful folks of the Manning and beyond.
"Where else can you get this much entertainment for a gold coin?"
Brendan said back when Envirofair started in the '90s, environmental issues were still largely fringe concerns, but now this awareness is embedded into our everyday lives. The growing popularity of Envirofair over the years reflects that trend.
Advertisement
Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Taree Park with gates opening at 9am and finishing at 4pm.
A gold coin donation requested upon entry.
Interested stallholders are invited to contact 2BOB via their facebook page or email admin@2bobradio.org.au or ring the station on 6552 6200.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.