A young man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle early Wednesday morning following a car accident at Cedar Party, near Wingham.
Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and RFS, were called to Cedar Party after a car hit a tree. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called at around 3.45am, and landed nearby.
NSW Ambulance paramedics carried out initial treatment of the young male and female occupants of the vehicle, with the 19-year-old male trapped for an extended period of time.
The young man was released from the wreckage and further stabilised by the helicopter critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition with serious multiple lower limb fractures.
The young woman was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Manning Base Hospital in a stable condition.
