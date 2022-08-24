Manning River Times
Rescue helicopter called to single vehicle accident at Cedar Party

Updated August 24 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
File photo

A young man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle early Wednesday morning following a car accident at Cedar Party, near Wingham.

