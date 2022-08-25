IVY Hoadley had to get creative when training for the Christian Schools Sports Association (CSSA) athletic championships this year.
The 12-year-old is a member of Taree Little Athletics. However, the season officially finished in March and CSSA events are held during winter.
The versatile Ivy is equally adept on the track and in the field. However, Taree Little A's area at Taree Recreation Ground was sodden after months of continual rain and was also badly damaged by vandals riding motorbikes there earlier in the year.
So Ivy had to do things a bit differently. This included using the long jump run as the launching pad for the javelin, her preferred event.
Her preparation worked. At the State CSSA championships in Sydney Ivy, representing Mid Coast Christian College, gained second placings in the 12 years girls' javelin, discus and 100 metres, was third in the shot put and fifth in the 200 metres. She was also named the 12 years age champion. She broke the State record in the javelin.
Ivy is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
She admits to being surprised by her results. Ivy was hoping for a strong result in the javelin, but wasn't sure if she'd medal in the event.
Her effort in the 100 metres was also a pleasant surprise as she wasn't confident about gaining a place, so silver was a bonus.
The javelin is her favourite event.
"It's a bit technical,'' Ivy explained.
"It involves running and throwing. I like the hurdles for the same reason - you have to run hard and jump.''
The State championship was the end of the line for the CSSA sports.
Ivy also had to mix athletics training with netball commitments. A goal defence or goal keeper, she plays for Taree City in the Manning Valley under 12s and also represented Manning Valley at the State championships for the first time.
Manning was placed in division two and the side was faring strongly on the opening day before wet weather intervened and the event was cancelled, which Ivy said was 'pretty disappointing'.
Ivy's a bit undecided as to whether netball or athletics is her number one sport.
'"Probably netball,'' she replied.
Ivy only started with the Taree club last season and that was delayed due to COVID, while rain caused further interruptions. The new season starts next month and this promises to be much busier.
"We go to the zone this year in Wauchope in November,'' Ivy explained.
"They didn't have the zone last year because the season started late.''
This meant athletes moved straight through to the regional championships held at Tamworth in January.
Ivy's hoping for a strong effort at the zone but understands the regional event could provide more opposition next season. She's hoping the club's area has recovered in time from the rain and vandals so training will be back to normal.
