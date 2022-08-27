MidCoast Libraries are hosting a series of events to celebrate History Week highlighting the fascinating stories and history of the region, from September 2 to 11.
The first event features Great Lakes Museum at Forster Library on Monday, September 5, for a discussion about pioneering days in Bungwahl and Nabiac.
On Tuesday, September 6, Hallidays Point Library will host local author Sarah Baker, who will share her new children's picture book, 'The Pearl Beach Bakery', featurings MidCoast beaches as a back drop to her story.
MidCoast Stories will host a walk around Old Bar on Wednesday September 7, sharing stories of Old Bar's early days, with tales about the Old Bar Airstrip, the elusive Mud Bishop, POW Lloyd Moule and long-time entertainment venue 'Badgers'. Old Bar Reserve, the history of the surf clubs and the heroic rescue of the SS Urana crew are also on the agenda.
On Saturday, September 10 at Taree Library a webinar presented by the National Library will explain how to find and date old photographs, how to find family photos and piece together dates and places from the many clues they contain.
Rounding out the week is Harrington Library's display on the history of Harrington.
Light refreshments will be provided at some events and bookings are essential.
For more information and to reserve your place, visit www.midcoastlibraries.com.au
