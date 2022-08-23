QUICK stepping Old Bar fullback Taye Cochrane danced through the Port City defence just before fulltime to score a converted try and lock the scores up at 22-22 in the deferred Group Three Rugby League game played at Port Macquarie on Tuesday night (August 23).
The Pirates had led 16-10 at halftime after being up 16-4 at one stage. However, coach Jordan Worboys said Old Bar defended for most of the second half and the Breakers worked their way to a 22-16 lead.
The Pirates eventually gained some advantageous field position and the irrepressible Cochrane, who must be a front runner for the group's rookie of the year award, slipped past tackles and over the line. The conversion made it level and that's how the game finished.
"It was a piece of individual brilliance,'' Worboys said of Cochrane's effort.
The draw ensures the Breakers finish first and Old Bar second, regardless of what happens in this weekend's last round. Ironically, the clubs had inquired about not playing the deferred encounter and splitting the points, but this was rejected by the group as theoretically the match could have had a bearing on the composition of the final four.
The Pirates went into the game after a bruising 26-18 win against Port Macquarie the previous Saturday at Old Bar. Port City had an easier time of it by thrashing Taree City 62-18, also on Saturday.
Old Bar and Port City will now meet in the major semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday, September 4. Forster-Tuncurry will tackle either Port Macquarie or Wingham at Tuncurry on Saturday, September 3.
Worboys said it was a gritty defensive effort by his side, although he was critical of the amount of possession they coughed up in the second half.
Both sides were close to full strength. It's also the first time they've met this season and Worboys said it will give his side confidence going into the major semi-final.
The Breakers haven't lost a game this year, but they've twice been held to a draw, the first time by Forster-Tuncurry on July 30.
Old Bar's middle forwards, Shannon Martin, Will Clarke and Jonathon Tickle got through a mountain of work. Skipper Richie Roberts, Jesse Douglas and Jake Hazard were the pick for the Breakers.
The Pirates will host Taree City on Saturday and this will also be the club's charity day, a fund raiser for breast cancer research.
Worboys said earlier in the week he hopes to test his injured shoulder by having a run for 20 minutes or so.
However, he said the Pirates will be resting some players after what has been a torrid few days.
