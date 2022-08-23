Manning River Times

Old Bar Pirates and Port City play a 22-22 draw in deferred game at Port Macquarie

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 23 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:30pm
Taye Cochrane scored a late try for Old Bar to lock up the scores in the deferred Group 3 Rugby League game against Port City at Port Macquarie on Tuesday night.

QUICK stepping Old Bar fullback Taye Cochrane danced through the Port City defence just before fulltime to score a converted try and lock the scores up at 22-22 in the deferred Group Three Rugby League game played at Port Macquarie on Tuesday night (August 23).

