The Wingham Memorial Services Club has unveiled a new power generator funded by the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Funding (BLERF) Package.
The community club, which became an evacuation centre during bushfires and flooding, received $546,457 to assist with the purchase and installation of the generator and other vital upgrades to the club, through BLERF which is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments.
Club manager, Dean McCarthy, expressed the importance of the generator to provide the club with power should it be needed in any possible future emergencies.
"We're now in a position where we can offer a first class evacuation facility mainly due to the new generator allowing us to run the club as if it was on the grid," Mr McCarthy said.
"(Also) we're going to build a dedicated shower complex in the auditorium along with the toilet facilities. Plus we've got two dedicated kitchens here as well, so it's all in one package."
Federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie said the generator would serve the club and the community when the network is not available.
"This is a new addition for the club and along with other upgrades to support its emergency evacuation capabilities, provides the added support for the entire community during time of crises. During the Black Summer bushfires, the club became a refuge for more than 200 people," Dr Gillespie said.
"It played a vital role in coordinating transport, connecting people and providing displaced residents with showers and food. From fires to floods, and faced with disaster after disaster, this not-for-profit organisation has been a safe and reliable space for our community."
