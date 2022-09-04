Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham Memorial Services Club receives new generator through Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Funding (BLERF)

September 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean McCarthy, manager of Wingham Memorial Services Club, says the club is now in a position where it can offer a first class evacuation facility in an emergency. Photo by Julia Driscoll

The Wingham Memorial Services Club has unveiled a new power generator funded by the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Funding (BLERF) Package.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.