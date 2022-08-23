Police appeal for public assistance

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to the public to assist locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
Thirty-year-old Dennis Simon is wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants including domestic violence, assault, steal motor vehicle and break and enters offences.
He is believed to be frequenting a number addresses in the Tuncurry and Forster areas.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Forster police on 6555 1299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Police also are appealing for help to to locate 33-year-old Tyrone Ritchie who is believed to be frequenting a number of addresses in Taree.
He is wanted for two outstanding arrest warrants for traffic offences and assaults.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299.
