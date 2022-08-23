Thunderstorm and hail warning for Mid North Coast

The State Emergency Service (SES) is advising Mid-North Coast residents to be aware of the risk of severe thunderstorms for Tuesday, August 23.
It is expected that showers and strong winds will occur on the central parts of the NSW coast, while thunderstorms are possible in the Hunter and Mid-North Coast areas, which may become severe.
The NSW SES encourages residents to ensure that reasonable steps are taken in preparation.
Acting Superintendent Paul Lyddiard said: "We're asking that people tie down loose items, move vehicles under cover, trim overhanging trees and clean gutters around the home".
During severe storms, isolated rainfall and damage to property can be expected.
"It's encouraged that people monitor conditions and warnings, as they occur via the BOM and NSW SES websites."
Residents and business owners can take the following steps in preparing themselves and their properties:
If you need SES assistance, call 132 500; if you experience a life-threatening emergency, dial 000 immediately.
