If you are waiting for property prices to fall in the Manning Valley before you jump into the property market, don't hold your breath.
While CoreLogic's data showed that regional home values fell by 0.8 per cent in July, the first drop since 2020, that has not happened in the Manning Valley, and local real estate agents believe the area will not see a drop in prices at all.
In Newcastle, house values have dropped, with data showing a 1.8 per cent drop in July, and an overall drop of 2.5 per cent across the last quarter. House values in Sydney and Melbourne are also declining.
The reason we won't see a decline similar to those areas is because our market was "so cheap" pre-pandemic, principal of LJ Hooker Taree, Amanda Tate said.
Mike Parsons of Professionals Harrington agrees.
"I think our prices are fairly stable because they probably found a level where they should have always been in comparison to other coastal areas," he said.
Across the board, real estate agents approached for comment all said they believe the local market has stabilised, and that we will not see a 'correction' of values downwards from the big increases the market has seen since 2020.
"During the height of the market 'FOMO' (fear of missing out) drove prices up, now we have 'FOOP' (fear of over paying) which is softening house prices. Keeping in mind the market has been extraordinarily buoyant (in) 2021-2022, we believe the 'normal market' is returning," said Adam Stevenson of LJ Hooker Old Bar.
The region saw an extraordinary rise in property prices over the past couple of years, due in large part to the "massive increase" of people from cities moving to the area, creating what was becoming a "ridiculous" situation, according to Ms Tate.
Tony Lowman of Lauders Real Estate in Wingham estimates the median values in Wingham to have risen around 25 to 30 per cent during the boom.
Ms Tate provided data that shows the 2430 postcode saw 48.9 per cent growth on average from 2019 to now. However, while that sort of growth will not continue, there is still a demand for property, with investors in particular re-entering the market.
Mr Stevenson said their was a sharp decline in buyer activity the last eight to 10 weeks which he puts down to the rise in interest rates and the cost of living, combined with the "negative" publicity in the media about those two factors.
However, as Mr Parsons puts it, buyers and seller have taken a deep breath, but people are getting back to "doing what they need to do".
"The heat's definitely come out of the market but there's still a lot of buyers around so things are still selling," Ms Tate said.
She cautions sellers to rein in their unrealistic expectations of what price they expect for their property.
"They go in being greedy and you can't do that anymore. That has certainly stopped."
Mr Stevenson agrees vendors will have to go back to the "old way of doing things" by getting market appraisals. "The sharp rise in interest rates, along with the unsustainability of the long-winded real estate boom had to come to an end," he said.
"We are now seeing a 'normal market', which will see buyers have more opportunities and will negotiate harder, and sellers will need to compete with more properties so will need to meet the market with their prices to achieve sales."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
