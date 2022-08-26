My Shout: Tomo makes a captain's call

MARCH 2020: The situation was tense in the local newspaper office (back in the days when offices existed).
A mysterious virus was quickly spreading around the world upending life's norms. Lockdowns were starting. There was fear and uncertainty.
So in the local newspaper, the grizzled editor, know to all as 'Tomo', made a captain's call.
"The sports writer,'' she said to her close confidante, her border collie, "came in last Monday looking particularly perplexed, weather beaten and dishevelled. This pandemic is knocking him around and affecting his 'work'. I'll add his portfolio to my list, but I won't tell him.''
The border collie shot her an adoring look, as border collies do, then raced off to chew a shoe.
No matter that the sports writer in question has been permanently perplexed, weather beaten and dishevelled since 1981. Tomo quickly became sports-writer- in-secret, penning tales of local football and cricket.
Life continued. However, Tomo noticed that information from council was starting to dry up.
"The journo covering the council rounds isn't doing the job,'' she decided.
"I'll take on that role as well. Editor, sport, council rounds, all part of a day's work for me.''
And so Tomo added another portfolio to her already bulging list of duties.
Time passed. Tomo voiced concern that the Manning Entertainment Centre wasn't getting the publicity it so richly deserved.
"Must be our cultural affairs writer's fault,'' she reasoned.
"I'd better start doing that as well. And this office is filthy. I'll take over as cleaner from here on in.''
But why just stick to roles of a newspaper variety, she thought as the world slowly started to come out of its COVID-induced fog.
The days turned into weeks and then months. The indefatigable Tomo limped into the newsroom early one morning complaining about her dodgy hamstrings.
"We had an arduous training session last night. Did I tell you I've appointed myself captain-coach of the Taree City Bulls? Not sure if the club knows about it yet."
And so it came to pass...Tomo was soon the lead in Taree Arts Council's production of 'Oh Calcutta' where she was also director and producer. She was both mayor and deputy mayor of MidCoast Council, a painter on the Martin Bridge while she was also spotted heading to Flametree Close, for reasons never fully explained.
Eventually some disgruntled colleagues complained about being undermined. Tomo scoffed at their protests, saying that only she could guide the paper through the tempest
"I'm steering the ship,'' she explained.
"You don't know how fortunate you are to have me.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
