As I pen these notes on Monday afternoon the weather couldn't be better and shows us spring is just two weeks away. The colourful display of our golden wattle on the roads between Tinonee/Wingham and Tinonee/Taree is brilliant and even the stray peach trees that have come up along the roadside are bursting with colour.
Let us hope the predicted rain for later in the week is not as bad as predicted as I think we have all had enough.
Historical Society meeting
Members of the Society gathered at the Museum on Tuesday morning last, August 23 for their monthly meeting and update of happenings.
Members have been working on improving displays in the shed and getting the garden in order for the spring and better weather.
It is hoped to be able to re-open again on Saturday afternoons now the weather is starting to warm up.
It has been great to welcome the local school groups and other organisations who have not been to our Museum before.
Visits are most welcome and can be arranged by phone call 6553 1571 (leave a message if out of opening hours) or email to tinonee_museum@hotmail.com to work out date and time.
An admission fee is charged.
Roadside clean up
Many thanks to James and MidCoast Council workers who have cut back overhanging bushes and long grass on the side of the Tinonee-Wingham Road. It really makes a difference and good to be able to see the edge of the road.
All we need now is to get rid of the lantana that is in abundant everywhere on the road.
Most of the potholes recently patched have stood up well at the moment and hopefully will continue to do so.
Tinonee School
Students Emma, Zoe and Will proudly represented the school at the Disaster Response Meeting held at Club Taree with Mission Australia and emergency services.
The trio spoke about their experiences with natural disasters and steps to take for events that could occur in the future.
This week - Tuesday, August 23 - the school book parade was held. I am sure the students will have had some great costumes to show off and supported the book fair held in conjunction with the day.
Kindergarten Orientation for 2023 student intake was held on Thursday, August 25 and I am sure there was great excitement as they look forward to starting at 'big school.
The P and C is running a stall for students to purchase a special gift for to present on Father's Day, Sunday, September 4. The stall will be held next Tuesday, August 30 from 9am-9.30am.
Advance notice is given of a planned fundraiser - Christmas Shopping Bus Trip to Newcastle's Kotara and Charlestown Shopping Centres on Saturday, November 7 - if interested please contact the school on 6553 1279 for further details.
Canteen supervisor Michelle is still on the lookout for more helpers to operate the canteen. If you would like to give even just one day a term I am sure she would be most appreciative of your time - details from the school.
