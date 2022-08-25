Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:31am, first published 12:00am
Tinonee Historical Society is hoping to once again open the Museum on Saturdays in the near future. File photo

As I pen these notes on Monday afternoon the weather couldn't be better and shows us spring is just two weeks away. The colourful display of our golden wattle on the roads between Tinonee/Wingham and Tinonee/Taree is brilliant and even the stray peach trees that have come up along the roadside are bursting with colour.

